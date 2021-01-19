Biden intends to change Trump’s policies on immigration, climate and Corona

US President-elect Joe Biden intends to change some of the policies pursued by current President Donald Trump, especially in the field of immigration, climate change and addressing the emerging coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Biden, in his first days in office, will sign dozens of executive orders and refer many bills to Congress.

Covid-19 crisis:

Biden is expected to seek passage of a $ 1.9 trillion spending proposal to accelerate the distribution of coronavirus vaccines, while providing economic aid to millions of Americans affected by the pandemic. In addition to imposing the wearing of masks in all federal facilities, aircraft and buses.

– World Health Organization:

Biden pledged, during the election campaign, to return the United States to the World Health Organization after Trump withdrew from it.

– the climate:

Return the United States to the Paris climate agreement concluded five years ago, with the participation of about 200 countries, to avoid the worst repercussions of climate change. Trump had pledged in 2016 to withdraw from the agreement, and he fulfilled his pledge.

Immigration:

Cancel almost all travel bans imposed on citizens of some countries.

Introducing a bill to Congress could legalize the millions of immigrants who live in the United States without legal authorization.

Re-introduction of the program that allowed the “dreamers”, meaning those who were illegally transferred to the United States as children, to remain in the country.

Abandoning Trump’s policy that separated immigrant fathers and mothers from their children at the border, including stopping legal prosecution of parents for minor immigration offenses, and giving priority to reunification between children who have been separated from their families.