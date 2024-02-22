WASHINGTON. US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy son of a bitch…” during a fundraiser in San Francisco, as well as targeting his predecessor, Donald Trump, for comparing himself to Navalny.

Biden was referring to climate change when he said, “We have a crazy son of a put… like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

The US president has already defined other “sons of put…”. In January 2022 he used the same term towards a Fox News White House correspondent. Speaking to donors at a private home in San Francisco on Wednesday, as part of a three-day trip to California to raise money for his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden also said he was astonished by his likely Republican challenger's recent comments.

Trump compared the suspicious prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his legal troubles in the United States. The tycoon was fined $350 million after a New York judge found that he had lied for years about his wealth in his companies' financial statements. Trump said the ruling was a form of “communism or fascism.” “Some of the things this man said, like comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country became a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted, I don't know where the hell they came from », said the US president.

Biden has a tendency to go off script at campaign fundraisers and in recent months has made seemingly unscripted comments about the Chinese president, the Republican Party and Israel over its bombing of the Gaza Strip.



Biden's verbal attacks against Putin also intensified in the White House and during the election campaign. Last week, the US president blamed Putin and “his henchmen” for Navalny's death. “We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that Nalvany's death was a consequence of something that Putin and his henchmen did,” he said after Russian prison officials announced the death of the 'opponent. The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny's death and said Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable.

Kremlin: Biden's “Hollywood cowboy manner”

Regarding Joe Biden's judgment of President Vladimir Putin, Moscow argued that by using such terms, the head of the White House is only harming himself and Washington. The Kremlin spokesperson told Reuters. “The use of such language by the president of the United States against the head of another state is unlikely to offend our president, President Putin,” Peskov said. “But it demeans those who use this vocabulary.” “It's probably some kind of attempt to look like a Hollywood cowboy. But honestly I don't think it's possible.” And again: «Has Mr. Putin ever used a vulgar word to address him? This never happened. Therefore, I think that this vocabulary debases America itself.”