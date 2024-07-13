Biden Calls Putin a Butcher and Trump His Dog

US President Joe Biden insulted Russian leader Vladimir Putin again at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. The words of the White House owner are quoted by TASS.

“When this butcher Putin, who I’ve known for a long time, invaded Ukraine, here’s what Trump said. I’m not making this up. He called him a genius, he said it was wonderful,” Biden said. The American president himself called Trump Putin’s little dog.

Biden has repeatedly made offensive remarks about the Russian president. Just the day before, he called Putin a “mad killer.” On June 28, during a debate with Trump, the American leader called the Russian president a “war criminal.”

In March, he called Putin a butcher. In February, Biden used the phrase “crazy SOB” about his Russian counterpart.