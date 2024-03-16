The Kremlin responded to US President Biden for calling Putin a bandit

US President Joe Biden insulted Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a holiday dinner in Ireland. The politician made a scandalous statement while talking about Congress and assistance to Ukraine.

At an event dedicated to St. Patrick's Day, Biden claimed that the majority of congressmen were allegedly ready to approve his request for appropriations for Kyiv.

And I continue to urge everyone in this room to stand up to Vladimir Putin. He's a bandit Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Let us recall that in his statements addressed to Congress for the approval of assistance to Kyiv, the American leader emphasized that the lack of support would endanger not only Ukraine, but also Europe and the whole world.

Biden's insult to Putin is explained by the shortage of medicines in the White House

Russia immediately responded to the scandalous statements Biden addressed to Vladimir Putin. Thus, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova explained that the behavior of the American president was caused by a shortage of medicines in the White House.

There is an obvious shortage of Russian medicines in the White House, for which Biden suggested everyone go to Moscow. Let's throw it in Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov also commented on the behavior of the head of the White House towards the Russian leader.

Such expressions do not look good on heads of state. America can hardly be proud of this Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted that the attack against the Russian leader only demonstrates the impotence of the United States. According to him, it is caused by the frankly weak foreign policy results of the administration, which is suffering one fiasco after another.

This latest unacceptable act is completely in line with the Russophobic line of Washington, which has not let up in its desire to bury bilateral ties and inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

The United States also agrees with Joe Biden’s lack of foreign policy success, especially in relations with Russia. Thus, Blaise Malley, a correspondent for the publication Responsible Statecraft, pointed out that the American president neglects international law and leads a hypocritical foreign policy. The journalist does not like that the White House every time presents the Ukrainian crisis as something “on which the future of democracy depends in principle.”

Malley drew attention to the fact that the United States has not taken the necessary measures to resolve the conflict in Gaza and is not insisting on a ceasefire in the region, as is happening with Ukraine.

Public opposition to Putin may be part of the election campaign

Joe Biden's sharp remarks about the Russian president may be due to the upcoming elections in the United States, in which the politician intends to fight for victory. It can be assumed that this is an effective PR tool because much of the negative rhetoric against his main opponent, ex-President Donald Trump, is associated with accusations that he sympathizes with Vladimir Putin.

Thus, in March, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that supporters of former US President Donald Trump in the future presidential elections sympathize with the foreign and domestic policies of the Russian leader, which means that a vote for Trump means a vote for Putin.

It's becoming more and more clear every day: voting for Trump is tantamount to voting for Putin's team Hillary Clinton ex-US Secretary of State

Biden himself also uses similar rhetoric against Trump. So, in early March, he accused the businessman of seeking to become a dictator if he wins the elections. As arguments, the US President added that Trump “sucks up to dictators and authoritative thugs from around the world.”

According to Joe Biden, Donald Trump previously boasted that “Kim Jong Un wrote him a wonderful letter” and told everyone that he was back on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also complained that Trump allegedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited him to “do whatever he wants with our (American) allies.”