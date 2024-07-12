Biden made insulting remarks about Putin following NATO summit

US President Joe Biden once again attempted to insult Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He spoke at a press conference following the North Atlantic Alliance summit in Washington.

Those who thought NATO’s time was over were rudely awakened when Putin invaded Ukraine. Europe’s deepest and oldest fears were brought back to life. Because once again, the mad killer was on the march. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

Biden has repeatedly spoken harshly about Putin

The head of the White House has repeatedly allowed himself to make harsh statements about the Russian president. For example, on June 28, during a debate with former US President Donald Trump, Biden called Putin a “war criminal.”

Photo: Yves Herman / Reuters

Biden said Moscow wants “all of Ukraine” and Russian troops “will not stop in Ukraine.” “You think he [Путин] “Will it stop when it takes over all of Ukraine? What do you think will happen to Poland, to Belarus?” the American leader is convinced.

Biden stressed that Putin allegedly intends to “restore what was part of the Soviet empire.” The politician is convinced that Belarus will be next after Ukraine.

At the end of May, the politician said that the United States, together with Ukraine, was confronting a “cruel tyrant.” In March, Biden called Putin a butcher. In February, the American leader used the phrase “crazy SOB” in reference to his Russian counterpart.

The Kremlin called Biden’s statements a disgrace for the US

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the president’s remarks about Putin boorish. He stressed that such statements are a huge disgrace for the United States itself.

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / RIA Novosti

“Boorish statements from the head of state of the United States are unlikely to somehow hurt the head of another state, especially President Putin,” he noted. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Biden is playing the role of a “Hollywood cowboy” in the interests of his country’s domestic politics.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, explained the attacks of the American leader by the shortage of medicines in the White House. “There is an obvious shortage of Russian medicines in the White House, for which Biden suggested that everyone go to Moscow. We will give them some,” she emphasized.