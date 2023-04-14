US President Joe Biden instructed the military and intelligence services to take steps to protect classified data so that leaks do not happen again. The corresponding statement was published on site White House on Friday, April 14th.

It is noted that the head of state drew attention to the work of special forces officers who participated in the detention of the suspect in the leak.

“I highly appreciate the swift action taken by law enforcement to investigate and respond to the recent distribution of classified US government documents,” the president stressed, noting that the authenticity of the “leaked” documents has not been established.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the US data breach. He stated that the actions of the suspect Jack Teixeira are the concern of the American intelligence agencies. It is Moscow’s business to analyze and study the data obtained, while still questioning their reliability.

Air National Guard pilot Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, was arrested by FBI agents in North Dayton, Massachusetts. Shortly before this, a search was carried out in his house. Later, he was charged with the seizure, storage and transfer of confidential information.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. Against this background, several countries demanded an explanation from the United States.