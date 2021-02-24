Biden inspects Texas after the frost

The White House announced that President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Houston, Texas, on Friday, to inspect the southern state after the severe damage caused last week by a rare polar frost that deprived millions of residents of electricity and drinking water.

“The president and first lady” will travel Friday to Houston, the largest city in Texas, where Biden will meet with local officials to discuss relief plans after the snowstorm, steps needed to rise, and the amazing resilience demonstrated by Houston and Texas residents, presidential spokeswoman Gene Saki said during a press conference. .

She added that the Democratic President will also visit a vaccination center against Covid-19 in Houston, noting that the detailed program for this visit will be determined in the coming days.

Millions of Texas residents were deprived of electricity and drinking water last week when their state, which is accustomed to milder temperatures, was suddenly struck by a polar frost.

According to American media, this polar storm that wreaked havoc in the southern and central United States, killed at least 70 people.

Biden on Saturday signed a new emergency declaration for Texas, a measure that allows the state to obtain emergency federal aid.

According to Republican Representative Michael McCall, the cost of the damages caused by the storm may exceed those left by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which was estimated at $ 125 billion at the time.