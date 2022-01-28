US President Joe Biden on Friday, January 28, paid an unscheduled visit to the site of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during a trip in which the American leader plans to promote his plan to modernize the dilapidated infrastructure of the United States.

“I didn’t realize there were more bridges in Pittsburgh than literally any other city in the world. Did you know it? More than in Venice. <…> And we are going to fix them all. I’m not kidding, ”the publication quotes the head of the White House Eminetra.

According to him, the last 10 years was in poor condition.

“Here in Pennsylvania, there are 3,300 more bridges in the same old and dilapidated condition as this bridge. Across the country, 45 thousand bridges are in poor condition, ”the TV channel quotes him as saying. CNBC.

As the head of state stressed, “this is simply unacceptable.”

According to the agency APan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021, provides $1.6 billion for bridge repairs in Pennsylvania alone.

Later, during his speech at Carnegie Mellon University, Biden directly linked the bridge collapse to the failure of previous administrations to pass the infrastructure bill he signed into law.

“We’re going to rebuild this bridge, along with thousands of other bridges in Pennsylvania and across the country, because it’s in our interest, for our own safety, and to promote commerce, which we can’t do right now,” he said.

A bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on January 28, damaging a gas pipeline. In total, 10 people received minor injuries, of which only three people remain in the hospital.