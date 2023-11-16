Thaw between the United States and China, progress and promises of collaboration. But for Joe Biden, in the end, Xi Jinping remains a dictator. The president of the United States does not change his mind and, even with a detailed explanation, does not move from the noun chosen in the past. “Mr. President, after today, would you still call President Xi a ‘dictator’? It’s a word he used earlier in the year,” the question to Biden at a press conference after the summit in the San Francisco. “Well, look, he is. I mean, he’s a dictator in the sense that he runs a communist country, based on a totally different form of government than ours. However…” Biden says in an elaborate response before dismissing the topic.

The formula, although sweetened, does not go unnoticed. And Beijing’s response arrives quickly. The words used by Biden are an “extremely wrong” definition, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, speaking of ”extremely wrong statements”. In her opinion, this is ”irresponsible political manipulation. China “strongly opposes” this type of language.

On the other hand, Biden has already used the term ‘dictator’ and expressed similar concepts in the past. In June the US president called Xi a dictator during an off-the-cuff speech during an electoral fundraising event in California, returning to the case of the spy balloon spotted in American skies, and the Asian giant was quick to brand his words like “ridiculous” and a “political provocation.”

The American president had already previously made no secret of his ideas about Xi. In April 2022, again at a fundraising event, Biden said that Xi “does not have an ounce of democracy in his body, with a small ‘d'”.

In February 2021, as soon as he arrived at the White House, in an interview with CBS Biden spoke of Xi as a “very intelligent, but too tough” person and already said that “he doesn’t have a shred of democracy in his body”. A belief that Biden also reiterated in his first press conference at the White House a month later, going so far as to compare Xi to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “He is one of those, like Putin – he said – who thinks that autocracy is the way to the future.”