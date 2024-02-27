United States President Joe Biden urged Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress this Tuesday (27) to “urgently” approve a military aid package for Ukraine.

Biden made these statements in the Oval Office of the White House, where he met with the Democratic leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the leader of the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, as well as the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, and the leader of the House of Representatives, , Mike Johnson, the latter with the greatest resistance to approving aid to Ukraine.

“Ukraine urgently needs help,” Biden said at the beginning of the meeting in front of the press.

The president stated that the “consequences of daily inaction in Ukraine are terrible” and that some members of the G7 (Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) told him that they are “very concerned” about the US position.

Aid to Ukraine has stalled in Congress as Johnson refuses to bring to a vote a $95 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which passed the Senate this month with the support of a majority of Democrats and some of 20 Republicans, including their leader, McConnell.

Biden also called on congressional leaders to approve Israel's share of the aid so the country can resupply Iron Dome air defense missiles to defend against airstrikes by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Ukraine, however, was the most controversial topic at the meeting, which took place behind closed doors.

Later, speaking to reporters, Schumer revealed that the conversation was “one of the most intense” he has had in the Oval Office in his entire career.

Meanwhile, Johnson described the meeting as generally “frank and honest” but declined to offer details on his strategy regarding the Ukraine aid package.

Johnson, who leads the Republican majority in the House, reiterated his argument that, in order to vote on the aid package for Ukraine, steps must first be taken to reinforce the border in the face of record arrivals of undocumented immigrants.

For months, Republicans conditioned aid to Ukraine on passage of a bill to strengthen the border and weaken the asylum system.