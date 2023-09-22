NBC News reported on Friday, citing three American officials and a congressional official, that US President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would provide Kiev with long-range Atakum missiles.

Yesterday, Thursday, Biden received his Ukrainian counterpart at Alet Abit and they held discussions in the Oval Office.

Kiev has been requesting Atakum missiles from the Biden government to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases, and train networks.

But the White House did not disclose any decision regarding the Atakms missiles after yesterday’s meeting, despite its announcement of providing a new military aid package to Kiev worth 325 million US dollars.

Reuters had reported that the Biden government is considering shipping Atakum missiles to Ukraine, which are missiles capable of flying up to 306 kilometers.