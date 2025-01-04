The president of the United States, Joe Bidenhas “informally” notified Congress of a agreement with Israel worth 8 billion dollars (about 7.8 billion euros), which includes ammunition for fighter aircraft and attack helicopters, as well as projectiles of artillery, according to sources close to the matter cited by Axios.

The notification, which was sent this Friday, was made just before the Biden Administration finish his term on January 20 and amid claims from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Biden had imposed a “silent arms embargo” on Israel.

According to sources, the agreement is long-term and part of the production and delivery of the ammunition can be done with current US stocks, although most supplies will take time. one or more years to be delivered.

The package includes AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for air defense of fighter aircraft, 155mm artillery shells and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for attack helicopters. Also included are small diameter bombs, JDAM kits to convert conventional bombs to precision munitions, 500-pound warheads, and bomb fuzes.









According to the aforementioned news portal Axios, a US official stated: “The president has made it clear that Israel has the right to defend its citizensin accordance with International Law and International Humanitarian Law, and to deter aggression by Iran and its allied organizations. “We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for the defense of Israel.”

More than 45,650 people have died in the Gaza Strip due to the military offensive launched by Israel in response to the attacks of October 7, 2023, according to the new balance published this Friday by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which puts the number of victims at 77. fatalities and 145 injuries registered in the last 24 hours.

The Israeli Army launched its offensive against Gaza after the aforementioned attacks, carried out by Hamas and other Palestinian groups, which left nearly 1,200 dead and about 250 kidnapped.