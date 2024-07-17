UnidosUS Organizers: Biden to Skip Conference Due to COVID-19 Infection
UnidosUS Organizers: Biden to Skip Conference Due to COVID-19 Infection
The organizers of the UnidosUS conference said that US President Joe Biden has contracted the coronavirus. This is reported by RIA News.
It is clarified that Biden will miss his speech at the UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas, as he tested positive for COVID-19.
“We regret to inform you that we just spoke with President Biden and he informed us that he will not be able to speak this afternoon,” the organizers said.
