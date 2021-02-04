After years of low lows, President Joe Biden announced that he will expand the quota of refugees that the United States can receive each year, to 125,000. The figure is eight times the quota set by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

It is the highest figure in the last decade: the United States will be able to host up to 125,000 refugees during this fiscal year after President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Thursday, February 4.

“Today I am passing an executive order to begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program to help respond to an unprecedented global need,” Biden said after signing the decree.

The announcement represents a resounding departure from the policies of Republican Donald Trump, who had set the previous quota at 15,000 refugees.

This quota is set according to fiscal years, that is to say that the 125,000 refugees will begin to count as of October 2021.

Biden has signed a dozen executive orders regarding migration during his first two weeks in the White House, making this issue his banner to mark the differences between his Administration and that of Trump.

The figure proposed by Biden exceeds not only those of Trump but also those that were undertaken under the presidency of Democrat Barack Obama.

News in development …