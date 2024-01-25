US President Joe Biden criticized his rival in the election race, Donald Trump, and his infrastructure approach during a visit to the critical state of Wisconsin on Thursday, January 25. In addition, the candidate for a second presidential term routinely amused the audience with reservations, some of which he recognized in time.

“So, my professor…. uh, well, I won't talk about my professor now. Look, my predecessor took a different course: trickle-down economics, tax cuts for the very rich and large corporations, increasing the budget deficit,” Biden began. Part of speechdedicated to his administration's economic measures.

The American leader confused the similar-sounding words professor and predecessor, but he realized it in time and turned it into a joke, as he had done more than once. Another difficult aspect of the speech were the words recession and pandemic. Here Biden also caught a slip of the tongue at the time of his speech and corrected himself.

“We understand that… look, we,… You know, we now, before – before the recession, before the pandemic, we had about 700 billionaires in America. Now there are a thousand of them. Do you know what their average tax rate is? Eight percent. Raise your hand if you'd like to trade your tax rate now to 8%.” completed the head of the White House.

On January 22, at the White House, the American president confused two ministers of his government. This happened literally a few minutes after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured reporters of the excellent mental health of the head of the White House.

American President Joe Biden regularly finds himself in funny situations, confuses people, forgets names, stumbles, falls, or behaves too strangely for the country's supreme commander. Recently, journalists estimated that Biden spent 418 days (39% of the presidency) on vacation during his presidency. On New Year's Eve, the head of the White House was vacationing with his family in the Virgin Islands. Moreover, after US airstrikes on Yemen on January 12, the Biden couple went on vacation for the weekend at the Camp David country residence.

There is an assumption that Biden’s long-term absence guarantees a minimum of embarrassment and ridiculous situations with his participation. At the end of 2023, there were many such situations.

On December 4, Newsweek reported how Biden once again created a joke on social media over a slip of the tongue at the recent Emmy Awards. He mispronounced its name, renaming it to the consonant word enemy, which means “enemy.”

On October 23, the US President failed to correctly use a paper prompt during a public speech and read aloud the points intended for him personally.

81-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes make many Americans question his mental health.