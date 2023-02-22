Ukrainian war, Biden in Warsaw and bilateral with NATO secretary general Stoltenberg

The American president Joe Biden attended today at Warsaw among thousands of people on the second day of international meetings. Among these the bilateral with the general secretary of the Born, Jens Stoltenberg and a summit with the leaders of the countries that form the “Nine of Bucharest” (B9), i.e. the association of members of the Born of central and eastern Europe. The summit is focused on the response to Russia’s aggression of Ukraine, with i leader of the B9 who will try to work on a common position for the next NATO summit which will take place in July a Vilniusin Lithuania.

Ukraine war, Biden: “Putin thought we would surrender, but he was wrong”

About Ukraine Biden said: “Kiev resists and is strong, Vladimir Putin thought we would surrender, he was wrong. Europe has been tested. But we will continue to defend democracy at all costs”. “The democracies of the world have strengthened, not weakened”, said the American president. “Support for Kiev is rock solidand defending every inch of NATO territory is a sacred commitment, every attack against one of us is an attack on all”, said Biden, mentioning NATO’s article 5 and thus warning Vladimir Putin. The US will host the summit of NATO next year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

