“A dictator wants to rebuild an empire but he will never be able to. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.” This was stated by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, speaking from the castle of Warsaw, Poland, a few days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In front of a crowd of Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees and the day after his surprise visit to Kiev to reiterate US support for Zelensky, Biden then said: “A year ago the world feared the fall of Kiev but Kiev still resists , is strong, stands proudly and above all continues to be free”.



