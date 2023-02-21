Ukraine “will never be a victory for Russia. Never”. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has launched this promise this Tuesday in an emotional speech in the gardens of the old royal palace in Warsaw, on the eve of the first anniversary of the war, in which he wanted to shore up the support of the allies for Kiev, as the contenders prepare to launch new offensives.

Biden was playing at home. Poland is one of the countries that most ardently defends the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. It has sent nearly $3.5 billion in military and economic assistance to its neighboring country; represents a key link in the defense and humanitarian supply chain; 1.5 million people displaced by the war have passed through its territory.

Hundreds of people had been waiting hours before, despite the rain and low temperatures, to listen to the US president. Many had dressed in the light blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, the same ones that adorned the stage in the Kubicki arches where Biden delivered his address.

“A year ago, the world feared the fall of Kiev, but let me tell you that I have gone and seen that Kiev stands strong, stands tall, stands proud, and most important of all, stands free,” declared the tenant of the White House, on his second visit – and his second speech – to Warsaw in less than 12 months.

US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda (center, on either side of the table) were participating in a bilateral meeting to discuss collective efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO deterrence. KANCELARIA PREZYDENTA RP (via REUTERS)

This time, unlike March of last year, Biden did not improvise. His 20-minute speech was shorter and less personal than then, when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and said he should no longer be in power. But he raised the consequences that this war may have for the future. And he responded directly to the accusations that the Kremlin tenant had made just hours before in his own speech, on the State of the Nation.

“The United States does not want to control or destroy Russia. The millions of Russian citizens who want to live in peace are not the enemy. This war is not a necessity, it is a tragedy”, the American leader sustained to applause, who recalled that “if Russia stops fighting, the war will end. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine will be over.” “The West has no intention of attacking Russia,” Biden has said.

The US president promised new sanctions against Russia, which will be added to the rounds of economic measures that the West has already approved since the beginning of the invasion and that have contributed to contracting the Russian economy by around 4.5% in 2022, according to the World Bank. “We will announce new measures this week in agreement with our partners,” said the president.

The exact point where Biden was speaking, the Kubicki arches – also illuminated in light blue and yellow, before which the flags of Poland and the United States flew – provided a special symbolism. One of the few elements of the former royal palace to survive World War II, this 19th-century arcade played an important role during the Warsaw uprising of 1944. It then provided refuge for resisters against Nazi occupation, who used its corridors to move between buildings and avoid detection by German soldiers. Its reconstruction from the ashes, as noted by the US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, embodies “what we want to do, what we will do with Ukraine.”

His speech came hours after Putin delivered his annual address on the State of the Nation, in which he announced his country’s withdrawal from the New START treaty, signed in 2010 between then-presidents Barack Obama and Dmitri Medvedev and the last still in force between the two nuclear powers to control their respective arsenals of atomic weapons. According to Sullivan, the White House did not intend to coincide with the intervention of the Russian president, but it was this leader who chose to change the date of his message and set it for today.

Before his speech, Biden had held a meeting with the Polish head of state, Andrzej Duda, at the presidential palace in Warsaw, where he defended that “NATO is stronger than ever.”

“The truth of the matter is that the United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States,” the US president said at a meeting dedicated to addressing the efforts of allies to support Ukraine and the steps to be taken. to strengthen the deterrence capacity of the Atlantic Alliance.

And for Poland, Biden’s visit – the second in less than a year – was quite an event. “It is an important message to the world that the security of Poland is guaranteed,” Duda stressed. In the streets of Warsaw the presence of the tenant of the White House has been palpable. In the center of the city, police cars were stationed every few meters; air traffic has registered delays; The media, which on Monday followed the US leader’s lightning surprise trip to kyiv live, hardly talk about any other matter.

The meeting between the two leaders began with a one-on-one conversation between the two, followed by a meeting between the two full delegations at the presidential palace. Both leaders have sat in the center of a long table, flanked by the flags of the two nations.

The appointment is part of a series of contacts with the allied countries in the war to prepare the next steps in what the White House considers the entry into a new phase of the conflict, when Russia has already begun the great offensive in some parts of Ukraine expected this spring and Kiev is preparing to launch its own response. Before returning to Washington, Biden plans to meet this Wednesday also in Warsaw with the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, and the members of the so-called Bucharest-9 group: the countries of the former Soviet sphere, now members of NATO. and generally support stronger support for Ukraine than other European partners.

During his visit to Kiev, the US leader discussed with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, the material that Ukraine may need to “be able to succeed on the battlefield” in the coming months, according to the White House National Security Adviser. , Jake Sullivan, who did not want to specify if both leaders reached some kind of agreement on the matter during their conversation. Having obtained the allied go-ahead for German Leopard tanks and American Abrams, kyiv is now pushing for its partners to supply fighter jets and long-range missile delivery systems.

Joe Biden, during the welcome ceremony in Warsaw. MANDEL NGAN (AFP)

“We have to have security in Europe,” Biden said during the meeting at the presidential palace in Warsaw. “It’s that basic, that simple, that important.” For his part, Duda recalled that the Russian invasion “has caused a tragedy and a catastrophe for millions of the inhabitants of Ukraine, and has caused a huge security, economic and humanitarian crisis throughout the world.”

On this occasion, according to Sullivan, Biden wanted to explain that the actions adopted by democratic countries in the coming months and years will leave their consequences felt in the future. “Pure harvest Biden”, the senior official has described the speech. The president also sought with his intervention to galvanize the allies so that they do not waver in their support for Ukraine, given the possible fatigue that may begin to emerge after 12 months of conflict.

