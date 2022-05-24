Quad, fighter Russia and China near Japan, Tokyo protest

Chinese and Russian bombers flew together close to Japanese territory: the Minister of Defense announced, Nobuo Kishi, specifying that the government has officially protested with Beijing and Moscow to express its “serious concern”. The overflight coincided with the Quad alliance summit in Tokyo, a summit that brought together the leaders of United States, Japan, Australia And India. At the meeting, the alliance expressed concern about China’s growing military influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Quad, Taiwan and Ukraine weigh on the summit of Tokyo with Japan and the United States