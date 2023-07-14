Joe Biden concluded his five-day trip through three European countries this Thursday with a resounding message launched in Helsinki. The US president has participated in a summit with the leaders of the northern countries of the continent, with the war in Ukraine as the main point of discussion. In the Finnish capital, Biden has reaffirmed his support for the Ukrainian government, exhibited the previous two days during the NATO summit in Lithuania, and has alerted his Russian counterpart that he faces failure in Ukraine. “[Vladímir] Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine”, he declared on the edge of a visit loaded with symbolism to Finland, the last member to join NATO, last April. Biden’s statements this Thursday in Helsinki are in complete contrast to those made by his predecessor, Donald Trump, just five years ago in the Finnish city, when he held a bilateral meeting with Putin in which a conciliatory tone prevailed.

Biden has met in the Hall of Mirrors of the presidential palace in Helsinki with the leaders of the five Nordic states. The US president has highlighted “the values ​​of freedom and equality” that unite the United States and the countries of this region. He has emphasized the “historical nature” of the Alliance summit which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Vilnius and in which Finland participated for the first time as a full member. Biden has also welcomed the fact that Sweden’s accession to the Euro-Atlantic organization is going to be formalized in principle in the short term, after the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promised in the Lithuanian capital to lift the foot of the brake at the entrance of the scandinavian country. “Soon we will be 32 allies”, he declared during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö.

Speaking alongside Niinistö, Biden questioned Russia’s economic and military capacity to “fight for years” in Ukraine and expressed his hope that Putin would soon realize that “continuing the war is not in the interest of Russia economically, politically, or in any other way.” “Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine”, the Democratic politician has sentenced, and has then added his desire that the Ukrainian army be able to achieve great advances with the counteroffensive launched in June in the south and east of the country . The US president has reiterated in the Finnish capital that the Atlantic Alliance “has officially raised its level of relationship” with Ukraine during this week’s summit in Vilnius, offering a path to membership while “democratic reforms and in terms of security that are necessary to join NATO”, although the future accession has been made subject to the end of the war in Ukrainian territory.

The president of the United States has met with the Nordic leaders 180 kilometers from the Finnish border with Russia, the longest on the continent after Ukraine and the Eurasian giant; a border that was modified during World War II after the annexation of several Finnish territories before the push of the Soviet Union. Moscow’s renewed imperialist urges in Ukraine last year prompted Finland, along with Sweden, to announce its intention to renounce decades of military neutrality, largely imposed by Moscow at the start of the Cold War.

“I don’t think NATO has ever been stronger”

Biden, who has also held a bilateral meeting with Niinistö, has praised Finland as an “incredible asset” for the Atlantic Alliance. “I don’t think NATO has ever been stronger. Together we defend shared democratic values,” the US president told reporters. Niinistö has assured, for his part, that Finland’s entry has opened “a new era” in the security of the country and northern Europe, and has applauded Biden for “creating unity” at the Vilnius summit.

From left to right, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson; the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen; the president of the United States, Joe Biden; the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö; Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir; and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, this Thursday in Helsinki. KIMMO BRANDT (EFE)

The future accession of Sweden to NATO —still pending approval in the parliaments of Turkey and Hungary— and the recent one of Finland set up a new security framework in the region. Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish prime minister, has thanked Biden for his effort to unblock Ankara’s veto and has joked about the constant contact he has had with him in recent weeks: “The truth is that I see you more than me own family. And I love it”, the conservative politician told him after their recent meetings in Washington and Vilnius. The US president has shown his gratitude to the leaders of Denmark, Norway and Iceland, founding partners of the Alliance, for their support for Ukraine. At the summit between the United States and the Nordic countries, the first held since Barack Obama hosted it in Washington in 2016, other issues have also been addressed, such as Chinese influence in Europe, the fight against climate change or the artificial intelligence.

During question time, a reporter from The Wall Street Journal He has asked Biden if his Administration was considering the possibility of carrying out a prisoner exchange to free the New York newspaper’s correspondent in Moscow, Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in the Russian capital for more than 100 days. “I take it seriously,” the president replied. “As I am serious about doing everything we can to free Americans who are being held illegally in Russia or anywhere else. That process is underway, ”he added.

Biden’s stop in Helsinki, the last leg of a tour that began in London, has also served to offer a new contrast between his foreign policy and that of Trump, as well as to mark the fifth anniversary of his visit to the Nordic country. In July 2018, other times were definitely running. Trump met in the Finnish capital with Putin behind closed doors for two hours and with the only company of his translators. The memory of the four attendees remained the only record of that conversation, of which no notes were taken. Both leaders later gave a joint press conference, in which Trump defined Putin as a “good competitor” and considered it “absurd” that the US had allowed its relationship with Russia to languish. That was also the day the Republican tycoon contradicted his intelligence services, when asked if he believed their accusations that Moscow had interfered in the 2016 presidential election, which landed him in the White House, were true. “I have great confidence [en ellos]but I can tell you that President Putin has been very firm and convincing in his denial today,” he replied.

