Biden, endless series of international fools

The last one was at the Apec summit. Actually no, she’s already done another one. Joe Biden’s gaffes follow one another at a relentless pace and fuel Democrats’ concerns about whether the president should run for a second term. In recent days, a couple of videos shot during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco have gone around the world. In the first, during the plenary session and the speech of one of the 20 colleagues, Biden suddenly gets up and circumnavigates the table, stopping next to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, touches his arm and starts talking to him. Xi, surprised, takes off his headphones, stands up and shakes his hand, while looking for the help of a translator, while the other leaders also observe the scene.

THEThe second video is the group photo at the end of the work. The 21 leaders are posing next to each other and at the end of the shot they are all asked to come out on the same side. Biden, on the other hand, stops Indonesian President Joko Widodo and shakes his hand, an out-of-protocol gesture to which Widodo responds with a look somewhere between questioning and amused.

That’s all? Obviously not. Monday, during the traditional ceremony in which the president pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving, otherwise destined to end up stuffed on a laid tableconfused the two pop music stars Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. Speaking of the two turkeys Liberty and Bell, who had won the “selection” to be pardoned, the president commented in front of the guests gathered in the White House gardens: “They arrived here against all odds, having succeeded is more difficult than getting a ticket for the Renaissance Tour or, or for Britney’s tour. She’s over there in Brazil, where it’s very hot.” In reality, Taylor Swift was in Brazil, busy with her tour.

A few weeks ago, during a campaign reception in Manhattan, he repeated a speech about the 2017 Charlottesville riot and his decision to run for president in 2020 within minutes of each other and almost word for word. During remarks at the rally hosted by billionaire real estate heiress Amy Goldman Fowler, the 80-year-old president recounted how he was enjoying retirement after two terms as Barack Obama’s vice president when “in August 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia, came along.” After recounting how his extended family inspired him to challenge Trump, the president began telling the story again. Again, exactly from the beginning. And exactly the same. Unsettling.

In July he had taped notes to his lap as he welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog into the Oval Office, instead of looking the head of state in the face. In September last year, Biden asked Rep. Jackie Walorski to stand and be recognized at an event, apparently forgetting that Walorski had died in a car crash the previous month — and that he had released a statement in occasion of his passing.

The gaffes have repercussions on the polls: Biden in free fall

The list, constantly updated, is not a simple divertissement. But it says much more about the doubts surrounding it Biden, who recently turned 81. For Democratic voters there are too many to run for the White House in 2024. If Biden were to stay for a second term, he would finish at 86. The fear is that the cake with 81 candles reminds voters of the age problem. When Ronald Reagan ran for a second term, already in ’83, a year after the election, the first lady, Nancy Reagan, was said to have tried to convince her husband to retire. She considered him too old to stay another four years in the White House. Reagan was 72, nine years younger than Biden at the same point in his term.

It should also be remembered that Democratic candidates are usually younger and “cooler” than their Republican opponents. Just think of Barack Obama against John McCain or John Fitzgerald Kennedy against Richard Nixon. Not that Donald Trump, Biden’s likely challenger, is a youngster but alongside the Democratic president he certainly seems less elderly.

All these assessments are felt in the polls, which seem to convey the image of an irreversible decline. According to the latest national poll from NBC News, lThe president’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency (40%), as a strong majority of all voters disapprove of his handling of foreign policy and the war between Israel and Hamas. Additionally, the poll finds Biden trailing former President Donald Trump for the first time in a hypothetical general election matchup, even though the deficit is well within the poll’s margin of error for a race that is still more than 11 months apart.

The erosion for Biden is more pronounced among Democrats, the majority of whom believe that Israel has gone too far in its military action in Gazaand among voters aged 18 to 34, 70% of whom disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war.

According to the survey, 40% of registered voters approve of Biden’s actions, while 57% disapprove of him, which represents Biden’s all-time low approval rating (and all-time high disapproval rating) in polling since he became president. Another negative figure for the president is that only 33% of voters approve of Biden’s management of foreign policy, a drop of 8 points compared to September. That compares with 62% of voters, including 30% of Democrats, who say they disapprove of the president’s handling of foreign policy.

Alone 34% of all voters approve of Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas, against 56% who say they are against. As for the parties, only half of Democratic voters (51%) say they approve of Biden’s management of the war, against the majority of independents (59%) and Republicans (69%) who say they oppose. On the economy, fewer than 4 in 10 voters (38%) say they approve of the President’s handling of the issue, an increase of 1 point from September.

A ruthless and worrying photograph, which the Democrats do not yet know how to remedy.

