UPDATEUS President Joe Biden announced on Friday evening that he will sign the bill on Saturday that will raise the debt ceiling in the United States. He said so at 7 p.m. local time (Saturday 1 a.m. Dutch time) in his first speech from the Oval Office at the White House since becoming president two years ago.

A majority in the US House of Representatives and the Senate approved the debt deal last week. Biden said in his speech that “a crisis has been averted”. In the absence of congressional approval, the United States would have run out of money, causing major chaos in the financial markets.

If the deal had not happened, the US economy would have entered a recession and eight million Americans would have lost their jobs, the president said. "It was crucial to come to an agreement. We have avoided an economic collapse." He went on to say: "No one got everything they wanted, but the American people got what they needed."

‘Compromises and Consensus’

According to Biden, the deal will reduce government debt and, at the same time, reduce government spending.

“The only way American democracy can function is through compromise and consensus,” Biden said. In his speech, he therefore also discussed the cooperation between the Republicans and Democrats, which enabled the deal to be made. “Both sides acted in good faith. Both sides kept their word,” Biden said. He praised Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, among others. “Our teams got along well and got things done. We were completely honest and respectful to each other.”

"Without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and anger," the president said. "And we can never become such a country. I can honestly tell you that I have never been more optimistic about America's future. We just need to remember who we are. We are the United States of America. There is nothing we cannot do."

Typically, US presidents reserve a speech from the Oval Office for the most important and dramatic events such as the September 11, 2001 attacks or the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986.