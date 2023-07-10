Biden in Finland | This is how Biden’s visit will affect traffic in the center of Helsinki

Biden’s visit will cause a lot of exceptional arrangements for traffic in Helsinki.

of the United States president Joe Biden the visit will cause exceptional arrangements for traffic in Helsinki this week.

Among other things, Kauppatori is closed and public transport has special routes on the day of Biden’s visit, Thursday, July 13, Helsinki police informs. The Kauppatori water bus and cruise piers are out of use on Thursday.

The convoys related to the summit cause a few traffic interruptions of about 40 minutes, especially in the center of Helsinki. Unfortunately, it is not possible to tell the exact times of the outages in advance.

There are detours, interruptions and delays in public transport in the capital region on Thursday. The effects are particularly aimed at bus and tram traffic in the center of Helsinki and bus traffic on the entrance lanes.

The final information about the exceptional arrangements for public transport on July 13 will only be available on the day of the event itself, so to get up-to-date information it is recommended to actively follow the HSL application and the HSL website.

Biden’s the visit is part of the summit of the Nordic countries and the United States organized in Helsinki.

President Niinistö is scheduled to meet President Biden privately before the start of the summit between the Nordic countries and the United States.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the closer cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States regarding safety, the environment and technology.