Biden in Finland | This is how Biden spent the night

Joe Biden stayed at the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Kamppi. The luxurious 180-square-meter Presidential Suite is probably where the president slept.

of the United States president Joe Biden spent the night in the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Kamppi, Helsinki.

HS contacted the Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday evening to ask about Biden’s stay. No comments were received on the matter by afternoon.

There is still no exact information about which of the hotel rooms exactly President Biden stayed in.

However, one of the rooms is more luxurious than the others. It’s likely that Biden spent last night in the Royal’s lavish presidential suite.

Located on the seventh floor of the hotel, the Presidential Suite is a 180-square-meter apartment with, according to Radisson Hotels’ website, two bedrooms, a Japanese-style sauna and whirlpool, a lounge, an event space and a panoramic view of Helsinki.

A night in the presidential suite costs 2,509 euros per person.

During his hotel visit, Biden got to see the gems of Finnish design. Among other things, the interior of the hotel has been chosen Yrjö Kukkapuron chairs, and Marimekko patterns have been used in the hotel premises.

Winter view from the hotel suite.

Biden’s in addition, several prestigious guests have stayed at the Radisson Blu Royal. At the beginning of June, the Secretary of State of the United States stayed there Antony Blinken.

Among other things, an Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti has stayed in the Royal suite on the eighth floor, where a small kitchen was even built for him. The Royal suite is located on the top, eighth floor of the hotel. It is, however, much smaller than the Presidential Suite, measuring 65 square meters.

Hotel completed in 1991 for the Scandinavian airline SAS. Architect Ismo Valjakan designed building represents typical architecture of the 1980s and 1990s. The facade consists of clinker tiles that resemble bathroom or swimming pool tiling. In addition, the building has plenty of round shapes, square windows and glass bricks.

Efforts were made to keep the president’s place of the night a secret until the very end. However, one could make educated guesses about the accommodation based on the security arrangements.

On Wednesday evening, the hotel’s surroundings were carefully fenced and guarded. Outside the fences swarmed curious people hoping to catch a glimpse of Biden. Finally, the president was transported to the hotel through the parking garage.

