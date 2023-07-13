Biden in Finland | The owner of a New York-style pizza place tells what kind of pizza he would serve to presidents

The last time Biden visited Helsinki, he went for pizza.

in American Finn in the family of the President of the United States Joe Biden the visit is like any other day. At least almost.

Family members say they are not celebrating Biden’s visit in any way. No funny clothes and no cupcake parties. But then: Biden’s motorcade passed very close. Emotions ran high.

“I was a little excited. However, the convoy completely blocked the traffic,” says the mother of the family Anu Susi.

His son Jesse Smith on the other hand says that he crashed Air Force One on Wednesday. The four-engined giant flew over his friend’s house in Vesala, Helsinki, on a rather low journey to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

“That would be really cool! Because the President of the United States was there.”

Of course.

A friend the pilot father helped in landing the plane. They followed the flight route from Vilnius in advance online.

For dad For Dave Smith presidents in their black cars are an all too familiar sight. They were seen on the streets until they were bored when they lived in New York.

Smith sees Biden as a bit of a boring president.

According to Sude, the best thing about Biden is that you don’t hear about him every day, unlike his predecessor About Donald Trump during his own presidency.

Dave Smith is one of the owners of the Daddy Greens restaurant chain that bakes New York-Neapolitan pizza. The last time Biden visited Helsinki, he went for pizza.

What kind of pizza would Smith bake for Biden?

“I don’t know him, but he seems like he likes pretty simple things. The pizza could just have pepperoni or salami.”

Now that we’re throwing ourselves into a creative space, we’ll develop pizzas even for former presidents.

After a short discussion, a consensus is reached at the table: Trump’s pizza would be filled with deep-fried chicken wings and Barack Obama’s a hipster-style pizza would taste my broccoli and truffle.