Biden in Finland | “Territory marking” and Biden’s bad hearing – researchers tell what was left of Helsinki

The professor believes that the leaders of the Nordic countries who participated in the summit were convinced by the meeting that NATO will defend every inch of its new territories.

Presidential the dominant position in Finland has strengthened, says the professor of world politics at the University of Helsinki Teivo Teivainen In HS’s studio broadcast right after the Helsinki summit.

You can watch the entire studio interview in the video above. The broadcast was hosted by HS reporters Susanne Salmi and Brother Pekka Lehtonen.

“Foreign policy through security policy has become so central that it does strengthen the position,” said Teivainen.

According to him, the fact that the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo (kok) was not involved in the discussions with other prime ministers of the Nordic countries, can look funny from a certain point of view.

Teivainen believes that the leaders of the Nordic countries who participated in the summit received assurance from the meeting that NATO will defend every inch of its new territories.

“I got the feeling that now we are marking the area by visiting,” said Teivainen.

US President Joe Biden and Republic President Sauli Niinistö held a joint press conference at the end of the Helsinki Summit on Thursday.

Foreign policy a researcher at the institute Maria Lindén said that the most memorable moments of Niinistö’s and Biden’s press conference were when Yle’s reporter asked about the law concerning NATO, which has been tried to be enacted in the US Congress.

The law would make it more difficult for the US to withdraw from NATO, so that in the future withdrawal from NATO would require the approval of Congress in addition to the president.

“It would be important for Finland and other NATO allies to get the law approved in the United States. It would mean that no matter how unstable the person who is president of the United States is sometime in the future, he would not be able to unilaterally decide that the United States will withdraw from NATO,” said Lindén.

Lindén sees that although Biden did not mention his predecessor by name in his answer to the question Donald Trumpit was easy to find an affinity with Trump.

In Biden’s answer to the question, he expressed frustration that the United States in general is in a situation where concern about an autocratic president and leaving NATO is justified.

According to Lindén, the fate of the legal process raises the question in Finland and other NATO countries about how long the countries will have the firm NATO support that Biden has talked about.

After Trump’s term, it has become clear that the departure of the United States from NATO during Trump’s presidency was not even far off.

Cognoscenti don’t think the visit had much of an impact on Biden’s popularity among his voters.

“Americans are not terribly interested in foreign policy. They don’t necessarily know about the whole trip,” Lindén estimates.

Teivainen highlighted Biden’s poor hearing. At the press conference, Biden had to ask reporters to repeat his questions.

“Repeated questions do not help improve Biden’s image. I drew attention to the fact that Niinistö had almost memorized his opening speech. Biden, on the other hand, read very far from the paper, even the parts that didn’t seem particularly difficult,” said Teivainen.