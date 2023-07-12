Biden in Finland | “Not a king’s visit or anything else of fandom” – This is how the townspeople feel about Joe Biden’s visit

Many Finns are not interested in US President Joe Biden’s visit to Finland.

Stay not interesting in itself, but it’s great that Finland gets to host great leaders, says the Helsinki resident Jermu Ritamäki35.

President of the United States Joe Biden arrives on Wednesday for a visit to Finland. Biden will participate in the meeting of the leaders of the US and the Nordic countries organized in Helsinki.

HS asked Finns’ thoughts about the visit and President Biden in the center of Helsinki.

“It’s great that we are seen as an important partner,” says Ritamäki.

Ritamäki thought Biden was the less bad of the two bad options in the 2020 US presidential election.

He says that he will follow the upcoming US elections with interest.

“[Bidenin] it would be nice to be able to drag those last kilometers there to their own villas, they would put someone a little more energetic. But it’s the Yankee style that the grayer the better,” says Ritamäki.

Jermu Ritamäki thinks it's great that Finland is seen as an important partner in the United States.

Helsinki Catarina Bäck51, sees Joe Biden as a positive old-time diplomat.

“Of course, his state of health is worrying if he tries to become president in the upcoming elections,” says Bäck.

80-year-old Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history.

According to Bäck, the president’s visit will bring a nice change to Helsinki’s street scene. Cyclists are not worried about traffic restrictions.

Catarina Bäck says she is worried about Biden’s health.

Biden’s the visit strengthens Finland’s position in the international community, from Turku Ilpo Kaislaniemi80, says.

“I wouldn’t say that it would be the final nail in Finland joining the West. Yes, Finland joined the West a long time ago,” he says.

Kaislaniemi calls Biden a reliable and level-headed politician.

“And I wouldn’t consider him quite dead yet, for whatever reason,” laughs Kaislaniemi.

“Well welcome.”

According to Ilpo Kaislaniemi, Finland has already joined the West years ago.

Biden’s the visit is a necessary foreign policy action that interests very little, say the people of Helsinki Iina Torpakko34, and Samu Venäläinen34.

“However, not a king’s visit or anything else at the level of fandom,” Venäläinen says.

Torpakko says that he has a positive image of Biden.

“He is calm, thinks about what to answer, and doesn’t fumble and pose,” says Torpakko.

The Russian considers the president “a little senile.”

“He is old, which is a shame to say about a person, but its effect can be seen in work assignments and interviews,” says Venäläinen.

Iina Torpakko and Samu Venäläinen are not interested in Biden's visit. Also in the picture are Hilla (in a stroller) and Isla.

People from Heinola Aada Vanhanen17, and Malla Kortiainen16, think Joe Biden’s visit is a great thing, but are not very interested in it themselves.

“I have a pretty good image of Biden, but not the ‘yes he’s cool’ one,” says Vanhanen.

Both Vanhase and Kortiainen have a more positive opinion of President Biden than of the previous president of the United States About Donald Trump.

Malla Kortiainen and Aada Vanhanen like Joe Biden more than Donald Trump.

HS asked each interviewee to describe Joe Biden in single words. The word “old” appeared in three answers.