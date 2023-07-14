Biden in Finland | Niinistö’s column space was scarce in the coverage of the US media

The US media emphasized the difference between Biden’s visit and Donald Trump’s visit to Finland five years ago.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö barely got column space on the website of the US media, the president of the United States Joe Biden In the coverage of the visit to Helsinki.

Biden’s visit was reported by numerous US media, among others CNN, The Washington Post (WP), Politico and NBC. Of these, only the Washington Post quoted Niinistö directly.

The Washington Post and Politico headlined Biden’s statement that the Russian president Vladimir Putin has “already lost the war” in Ukraine.

The media also emphasized that during this visit, the US president is in a completely different position compared to his predecessor. For example, Politico called Biden’s presence “dramatically different” from Donald Trump’s Visiting Finland five years ago.

In 2018 the then US President Trump visited Finland to meet Putin and said, among other things, that he trusted Putin more than his own country’s intelligence services.

The Washington Post quoted the Finnish foreign minister in his article Elina from Valto (kok), who, according to the newspaper, said that the visits of US presidents tell about the fickleness of world politics.

“Wow, how the world has changed in five years. Let’s just say that today’s settings and meetings are much more pleasant to host,” Valtonen said, according to the Washington Post.

The visit to Helsinki was Biden’s last leg of his five-day European tour. Biden arrived in Finland on Wednesday evening directly from the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to Politico, President Biden “left Europe in a jubilant mood” after his tour, during which, among other things, Turkey had promised to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.

CNN’s according to Trump has left his mark on US foreign policy relations, which was also visible in connection with Biden’s visit to Finland. One example of this was the question posed by a “Finnish journalist”.

The media brought up the Yle reporter’s question about whether Finland can count on the United States to commit to NATO in the future as well.

Biden responded by assuring that both Democratic and Republican politicians would stick with NATO.

“No one can guarantee the future. However, this is the best bet anyone can make,” Biden said, according to CNN.

Niinistön’s Washington Post reports that he downplayed the possibility that US foreign policy would change its course if Biden is not re-elected in the 2024 presidential election.

“I would think that the message was quite clear and quite unanimous. I have no reason to doubt the US line in the future,” Niinistö said, according to the Washington Post.

Media emphasized that NATO has become stronger with the accession of Finland and the probable future accession of Sweden.

Former US Admiral James Stavridis wrote in the Washington Postthat NATO can now run a “well-deserved lap of honor”.

Stavridis praised the defense motivation of Finland and Sweden and said that the joining of the countries would strengthen NATO’s position in the Arctic region.

Politico also mentioned a US Republican senator in its story by Dan Sullivanwho has been concerned about whether all the member countries of the military alliance have committed to spend an amount of up to two percent of the gross national product on their defense spending.