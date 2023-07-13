Biden in Finland | Joe Biden’s visit to Finland offers a “drastically different setting” than the Trump-Putin meeting in 2018

US President Joe Biden arrived in Helsinki on Wednesday evening. Finland’s former role as a stage between East and West has now changed, says Upi researcher Iro Särkkä.

Is hard to imagine a more spectacular moment president Sauli Niinistön for the final stages of the second and last season than the US president’s visit to Finland. It started on Wednesday around 10 p.m., in a completely different world than where Niinistö first took his oath of office in March 2012.

Joseph Biden a military alliance stepped from its Air Force One plane onto NATO soil – that’s what Finland has been since April. The prime ministers of other Nordic countries also arrived in Helsinki, including Sweden, which has just received the green light from Turkey for its NATO membership.

Today, Thursday, Niinistö will meet with Biden one-on-one for about an hour, after which in the afternoon there will be a two-to-three hour meeting between Niinistö, Biden and other Nordic leaders at the joint summit.

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute Iro Sarkkä says that the contrast with the 2018 event held in Helsinki, hosted by Niinistö for the President of the United States Donald Trump’s and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin the meeting could not be bigger.

“It’s a drastically different setting,” he says.

Iro Särkkä, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

According to Särkä, Finland has previously played the role of setting the stage for meetings between the leaders of the great powers of the East and the West, acting as “host and mediator”.

“But now we are part of this play as active actors,” he says.

The reason for the change in role is, of course, tragic: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine launched last year. It made the Finns want to join NATO, and suddenly.

Helsinki the content of the meeting has not been further announced. Helsingin Sanomat was unable to reach Biden or the US ambassador By Douglas Hickey interview in connection with the meeting.

On Wednesday, the presidential office appealed to urgency and asked to see what Niinistö said about the expectations of the visit on Sunday last week.

Niinistö remarked to the media, that it is already the third meeting in the same formation. Previously, the Nordic-US summit has been organized in Sweden in 2013 and in the USA in 2016.

He also emphasized to the media the dimensions of the visit other than security policy, i.e. the discussion of issues concerning technology and the environment. So it’s about maintaining the tradition. Niinistö said that he hoped for a meeting already in 2021.

President Sauli Niinistö met US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on March 4, 2022, shortly after Russia had launched a major attack against Ukraine.

Iro According to Särkä, the biggest gift of the visit is the symbolism: the fact that Biden is coming to Finland and right now. Earlier this week, he visited Britain and the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and so Finland has the honor of being the third and last stop.

“Now that Finland has joined NATO, with this visit the United States is showing support for its new ally,” says Särkkä.

Särkkä thinks that some kind of joint statement between the United States and the Nordic countries may be published in connection with the meeting, underlining the increasingly close relations between the country group and the superpower.

Särkkä believes that the meeting will talk about NATO’s new strategic guidelines, with which the membership of all the Nordic countries fits seamlessly into NATO. The focus is being shifted to both the Euro-Atlantic axis and the Arctic region.

According to Särkä, Finland and Sweden are a “really significant block” in the geostrategic thinking of the United States and NATO. First of all, NATO’s border with Russia is as long as the entire eastern border of Finland, but looking in the direction of Russia from the west, the mind has a much bigger picture.

“Nato’s presence then extends all the way from there, from the southern part of the Baltic Sea to Merenkukkurku. NATO’s presence in this region is getting stronger and that joint defense and deterrence effect is getting stronger,” says Särkkä.

In addition to Norway, Finland’s and Sweden’s memberships bring a completely new kind of security to the Baltic countries, because today they have been on Russia’s side in a kind of back pocket behind the so-called Suwałk corridor. It is about a hundred-kilometer long “corridor” that runs from Kaliningrad, which belongs to Russia, to Belarus, and is also located between NATO countries Lithuania and Poland.

In the past, the situation from the point of view of military planning was such that if the Russian forces were to take over the corridor, the land connection from the Baltic countries to the NATO countries of Western Europe would be cut off and it would be difficult to deliver aid to the Baltics.

“If the entire Baltic Sea changes [uusien jäsenten myötä] also NATO’s sea, it is easier to get defense aid from different directions. Not only by land, but also by sea”, stated the Prime Minister of Estonia, who enthusiastically supported the membership of Finland and Sweden Kaja Kallas last year In an interview with HS.

Biden’s motorcade at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Biden’s the visit is, of course, a spectacular and meaningful event from Finland’s point of view, which messes up Helsinki’s traffic and generates a lot of local topics of conversation and reminiscing. From Biden’s point of view, however, the main issue of the trip to three countries was uploaded to the NATO summit held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

On the eve of the meeting, Turkey and Sweden finally got along, which enables Sweden to join the military alliance as well. In addition, the meeting was completed some kind of view of ithow Ukraine would become a member of NATO later and in an accelerated process – however, not while the war was going on.

Finland becoming an official member of NATO was a big goal, but civil servants and soldiers still have many things to prepare and plan before getting used to the everyday life of a member of the military alliance. In addition, NATO membership is complemented by other measures.

According to Särkä, in connection with the meeting between Biden and Niinistö, there may be talk, for example, of the bilateral DCA defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States, which has been negotiated since spring.

The agreement would give the US armed forces the opportunity to use Finnish soil and bases without obstacles for training and storing material.

US President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Helsinki on July 16, 2018.

Biden’s and Niinistö’s showy meeting after completing NATO membership is hardly on the minds of Russia, which has painted a picture of NATO as an organization that greatly threatens its security.

“Anything related to deepening the relations between Finland and other Nordic countries or increasing NATO’s presence on Russia’s western border, of course they don’t like it. They usually dress it up so that we are escalating the situation.”

Särkkä says a thought that seems self-evident to Finns.

“Finland is not threatening Russia in any way, and the United States is not coming here to threaten Russia. But NATO member countries have the right to protect and defend themselves.”

from Sweden the prime minister will participate in the summit Ulf KristerssonPrime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr StørePrime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and from Iceland the Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will not attend the summit, but he will meet with Biden in another connection during the visit on Thursday, HS told on Monday.