Biden in Finland | Helsinki will soon be buzzing with foreign journalists: This is how they are tolerated

More than a hundred foreign journalists will arrive in Helsinki to follow Biden’s visit.

Helsinki meets the President of the United States Joe Biden during the visit, not only officials and political actors, but also media representatives.

In addition to the Finnish media, reporters from foreign news media will arrive to report on the visit. Director of Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikko Koivumaan about 330 journalists have signed up to report on Biden’s visit.

About half of them are Finnish and the other half are foreign journalists, most of them from the United States. Several media representatives are also coming from Sweden, Denmark and Estonia.

Even though the journalists are busy on their business trip, we want to give them a good impression of Finland and Helsinki. The city of Helsinki will build a media center at the city hall located on Pohjoisesplanadi, where there will be workspaces for journalists and an ice cream bar serving Kolmen kaveri ice cream made in Kontula.

At the town hall journalists are instructed, among other things, about traffic arrangements and are given daily HSL tickets for movement, the communications manager of the city-owned Helsinki Partners company May Day Pine tells.

“We hope that their day will be uncomplicated,” says Mänty.

The city and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have put together a list for journalists, with recommendations for the best restaurants, cafes, bars, saunas, museums and nature spots in Helsinki.

When they have time, journalists can also sit on the new terrace of Pohjoisesplanadi, where they can receive a coupon for a cup of coffee and a piece of blueberry pie or a smoothie from the cafes along the street.

City hall International and domestic journalists working in the media center are offered breakfast and lunch with Finnish delicacies, Koivumaa says.

Breakfast includes rye bread, Karelian pies and strawberry smoothie. The archipelago-themed lunch offers, among other things, various fish, early potatoes, island bread, and the dessert uses seasonal products such as rhubarb or sea buckthorn.

“In the Finnish way, there is a lot of fair trade organic coffee on offer, as well as tea and pure Finnish water,” adds Koivumaa.

