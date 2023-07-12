Biden in Finland | Conscripts erect riot fences in the center of Helsinki

Strong security measures are being taken in the center of Helsinki for the visit of the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Preparation of the President of the United States Joe Biden The visit to Finland is in full swing in the heart of Helsinki.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of conscripts swarmed in the center, who were helping the police to set up riot fences along the streets.

Riot fences were, for example, on Kaivokatu around Helsinki Central Station, Kaisaniemankatu, Mannerheimintie and Arkadiankatu. Areas are planned to be cordoned off for the duration of the convoy on Wednesday evening.

Biden’s convoy will arrive late Wednesday evening from the airport to the city center, according to HS information, the convoy will arrive from the direction of Hakaniemi, from where it will travel along Kaisaniemenkatu to Kaivokatu and from there to the accommodation.

Lauri Kinnunen (center left) and Elmeri Grönberg, conscripts of the Santahamina transport company, brought riot fences to Senatintor. They were waiting for the order to unload the cargo.

Kaivokatu was isolated with riot fences on Wednesday.

On the Senate square almost ten heavy vehicles with containers were parked in front of the government palace.

Conscripts Elmer Grönberg and Lauri Kinnunen From Santahamina’s transport company, they leaned into the engine compartment of a clean, shiny Scania. They said that they had brought riot fences to the center and that they were waiting for the order to destroy the cargo.

“Once the fences are taken down, that’s it, and we’ll go back to Santahamina,” Grönberg said.

The Border Guard’s massive patrol ship Turva had arrived in the southern port. The ship was moored at the Katajanokka pier in front of the Presidential Palace.

Brazilian journalists reported from Kauppatori.

Market will be closed on Thursday for the summit. Even on Wednesday, the market was full of noise, and tourists wandered around the stalls as usual.

Next to the platform of the Suomenlinnan ferry, a journalist from the Brazilian television channel Record TV Ana Paula Gomez did a show in front of the TV camera.

He said he came to Finland to report on immigration. The visit at the time of the US-Nordic summit was a coincidence, Gomez said.

He hadn’t heard about the Finnish government crisis, but took note of the names of the Finnish ministers for possible new stories.