Biden in Finland | Black cars, a helicopter in the sky – Biden arrives in Helsinki in the evening

Joe Biden will arrive in Finland late on Wednesday evening.

Biden is expected to arrive in Finland at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Air Force One around ten in the evening. From the airport, Biden moves to his accommodation, which has been kept a secret until now.

Especially in front of the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Kamppi is, however seen black cars and people dressed in dark suits.

Biden will arrive in Finland after the summit in Vilnius. He will meet the President of Finland in Helsinki Sauli Niinistön as well as the prime ministers of other Nordic countries at the Nordic-US summit.