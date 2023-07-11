Biden in Finland | Biden’s visit reflects a new era in relations between Finland and the United States, the researchers estimate

According to Tuomas Forsberg, head of the research college at the University of Helsinki, the US’s interest in Finland is probably at its peak after the recent NATO membership.

of the United States president Joe Biden The visit to Finland reflects the beginning of a new phase in the relationship between the two countries, says a researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Henri Vanhanen.

“The visit is basically about the fact that a new era has begun in the relationship between Finland and the United States with the war in Ukraine and Finland’s membership in NATO,” he says.

“Now that we are allies, there are no longer any political restrictions on the development of the relationship between the countries as before. Until recent years, it has been a bit of a sensitive topic in Finland, but now it can be openly acknowledged that the United States is one of Finland’s most important allies and that the relationship is closer than ever before.”

according to which the interest of the United States in Finland is probably now at its peak after the recent NATO membership.

“When our place in NATO begins to be established, the interest in Finland may not be quite the same anymore. Now, of course, it is worth taking advantage of the interest, so that Finland’s views are better understood in the United States and in world politics, and so that Finland’s good reputation gains even more weight.”

With NATO membership, defense cooperation with the United States in particular has become much closer than before. According to Forsberg, however, it should not be forgotten that security policy cooperation and the increasing visibility of Finland in the United States also offer opportunities for the business world.

Vanhanen of the Foreign Policy Institute says the same.

“The United States is also interested in Finland, for example, in high technology know-how and solutions for the green transition.”

For example, the one signed between Finland and the United States in June shows the intensification of technology cooperation statement on deepening 6G cooperation.

“ From the point of view of US or international politics, it is rather a routine visit.

To Finland Biden’s visit is an exceptional event, but from the point of view of American or international politics, it is rather a routine visit, Forsberg estimates.

If Biden’s visit is compared to, for example, the president of the United States at the time Donald Trump’s and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin meeting in Helsinki in 2018, the importance of the meeting and the international interest in it will probably be less.

Although Biden in Finland will meet not only Niinistö but also the prime ministers of other Nordic countries this time, there are no major problems to be solved during the meeting.

“Pohjola’s role in NATO after Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Sweden’s NATO membership certainly speak for themselves, but otherwise there is not really any particularly burning issue that should be resolved at the upcoming summit,” states Forsberg.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö I found out over the weekend In an interview with STTthat Biden’s visit is not a message to Russia or just a visit to the newest NATO country, but its purpose is to continue and develop the cooperation between the United States and the Nordic countries.

Vanhanen of the Foreign Policy Institute agrees that the main focus is specifically on the relations between the United States and Finland and between the United States and the Nordic countries.

“The Nordic countries have been good, reliable and stable allies for the United States, with whom you can talk about security policy, defense, the fight against climate change, the green transition and technology, and we will certainly continue to strengthen these,” says Vanhanen.

However, according to Vanhanen, that is not the only reason to come to Finland.

“The only reason for the visit is certainly not just to visit an allied country or to send messages to Russia, but those will certainly be seen in the background of the meeting. The United States will certainly be happy to use the visit in their strategic communication,” says Vanhanen.

“However, Finland’s NATO membership has been a loss of prestige for Russia. Although Finland is certainly not trying to send anything in principle, this dimension of the message cannot be denied.”

According to Forsberg, the visit will certainly be followed in Russia, but in the United States there will hardly be a need to emphasize the issue in connection with the visit.

“I believe that the strongest messages to Russia were seen a year ago, when NATO invited Finland to become a member, so it is perhaps not necessary to underline it to that extent. However, what is communicated to Russia during the visit will only be seen after the visit.”

Russian in addition, however, attention will probably be paid to the visit in China as well, believes Vanhanen.

“When we live in a world where the great powers compete on one topic after another, surely China will also consider how this increased cooperation with the United States affects Finland’s China policy,” he states.

“With the federalism, it is quite possible that the expectations regarding China will be directed at Finland from the United States more directly than before.”