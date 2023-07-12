Biden in Finland | Biden will arrive in Finland in the evening – where can you possibly meet the president?

Many traditional aircraft landing sites will be restricted due to Biden’s visit. You might spot a convoy of cars around noon, for example.

of the United States president Joe Biden will arrive in Finland on Wednesday evening.

Movement in several areas will be restricted due to the visit, and plans may still change. However, where might one catch a glimpse of the president or his means of transportation?

Biden the carrying Air Force One is expected to arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport today, Wednesday after 22

Air Force One is hard to beat. Chief Commissioner Patrik Karlsson According to the Helsinki police, the traditional places where planes are spotted or photographed are inside the isolation area. Closed to the public are at least the hillock known as the Lemminkäinen rock at the end of the first runway and Katriinantie.

Lemminkäinen kallio would have been the best place to watch the landing air traffic, because according to the airport company Finavia, Northeast is the primary direction from which planes land in Helsinki-Vantaa.

“Isolation is probably already underway, if it hasn’t already been done. If someone has gotten there, they will be evacuated in good time,” says Karlsson from the Helsinki police.

When Air Force One last visited Helsinki-Vantaa in 2018 Donald Trump’s during the visit, the plane landed on the triple runway from the northeast.

After landing, it taxied and parked on the second runway, which was closed to air traffic.

Normally, you can also spot airplanes from the viewing terrace in the Finavia office building in front of the terminal buildings. The police have also ordered it to be closed, says Finavia’s communications manager Annika Kåla.

Thursday you can expect President Biden to arrive at the Presidential Palace at around 12:45 p.m. from his accommodation.

So at least after noon it may be possible to spot the president’s motorcade. Biden is taken for a ride in a heavily armored vehicle With a limousine called “The Beast”..

Car traffic has been blocked in the areas where Biden is expected to move during his visit. These areas include the Presidentinlinna area and the roads leading to it, as well as the Kauppator area as a whole.

The Helsinki police wrote on Twitter on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. that traffic on Runeberginkatu has been cut off at the intersection of Eteläinen Rautatinkatu and Malminrinnee. Traffic is directed in both directions via Fredrikinkatu, according to the police. You can drive to Malminkatu via Eteläinen Rautaitenkatu.

Biden the president of the republic will spend Thursday in various meetings Sauli Niinistön and with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries.

Biden is expected to leave the Presidential Palace for Helsinki-Vantaa after 6:15 p.m. Air Force One departs approximately after 7 p.m.