Biden in Finland | American iron got stuck on a street corner, the president moved on foot in a package – This is how the previous visits of US presidents to Finland went

George Bush surprised the Finnish government, Bill Clinton arrived in Mäntyniemi on foot in a package. Joe Biden’s visit, which starts on Wednesday, is the seventh time that a sitting US president has arrived in Helsinki. This time, however, Finland’s role is different than ever before.
Unto Hämäläinen
SOn Tuesday, July 29, 1975, a significant step was taken in the relations between Finland and the United States, when the president Urho Kekkonen wished the president Gerald Ford and mrs Betty Ford’s welcome. Ford was the first sitting US president to visit Finland. He participated in the European Security and Cooperation Meeting ETYK.
