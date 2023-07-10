Biden in Finland | A closet full of blood, a bomb-proof bottom – the equipment of Biden’s official car “The Beast” stretches the limits of imagination

of the United States presidents are used to seeing “The Beast” in their official car around the world. Neither does the president Joe Biden the official car is not an ordinary limousine.

The heavily armored car will probably be seen soon in Helsinki as well, when Biden arrives for his visit to Finland on Thursday. Biden will be met by the President of the Republic in Helsinki Sauli Niinistön as well as the prime ministers of other Nordic countries at the Nordic-US summit.

Identical it has been estimated that there are at least 12 cars. They are transported by cargo plane to wherever the president travels.

Originally, that model became the president Donald Trump’s for use in 2018. Barack Obama, on the other hand, had a different model.

Precise information about the car’s features is of course not available for safety reasons. The car’s features are, however told for example, the US magazine Autoweek.

"The Beast" refueled at a gas station in Vantaa in 2018, when US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki.

Although the car is called Cadillac One, it has very few similarities to regular Cadillacs. The price of the improved version is estimated to be 1.5 million dollars.

The car is manufactured by General Motors and is believed to be based on the manufacturer’s larger pick-up trucks. The car weighs about 9,000 kilograms and is 5.5 meters long and 1.7 meters wide. It has seats for seven people.

Ilta-Sanom by at least the previous limousines are believed to have had a 6.6-liter, more than 300-horsepower diesel engine with a consumption of 34 liters per hundred kilometers.

of the United States the car carrying the president is also, of course, carefully protected.

The doors of the limousine have a 20 centimeter thick armor coating. The car windows are also 13 centimeters thick and laminated. They are designed to withstand, among other things, bullets from an assault rifle and small explosions.

The car’s fuel tank is bulletproof and explosion-proof. In addition, the car has bomb-proof bottom armor. The car is said to withstand a chemical attack as well.

The magazine The Week published in the United States and Great Britain tells, that a curtain of smoke, tear gas and oil can also be thrown out of the car to make it difficult for other vehicles to pass. The door handles are also said to be electrified in case someone tries to get into the car.

In addition, the car has tires that you can drive on, even if they burst.

The car also has a refrigerator with blood according to the president’s blood type. In addition, the equipment is said to include oxygen tanks and extinguishing equipment.

called Staffmax strategic and operational manager of the company’s Tactical Bodyguard Finland unit, which specializes in personal protection Henry Hynynen thinks that the information spread in the car in public is indicative, but not accurate.

“The information on the Internet may even be out of date, because the car is being developed all the time.”

Hynynen, however, estimates that the car’s cinematic-sounding features are completely possible and even probable.

According to him, for example, a smoke screen is relatively easy to implement with a simple device that is also used by several armies.