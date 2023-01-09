US President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso and the checkpoint on the US-Mexico border on January 8, whispering to one of the employees that he had been in the secret services of Poland and Ukraine.

Shaking hands with a representative of the US Customs and Border Protection, Biden quickly slanders his counterpart about the rich experience of visiting the secret services.

“You know, I spent some time in the secret service in Poland and Ukraine,” he says in roller BNN.

In response, the checkpoint officer carefully looks at the head of the country through his glasses, shakes his hand and offers to meet the volunteer.

On January 8, Biden visited the problematic border part of the US-Mexico border for the first time since taking office. Critics point out that a fast-track visit to an official checkpoint where there can be no problem will not help deal with illegal immigrants.

“For about four hours, the President passed through the US-Mexico border and inspected the busy port of entry, where border guards demonstrated how they inspect vehicles for drugs, money and other contraband,” it was reported. foxnews.

However, Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said that Biden did not visit the most troubled areas. Illegal immigration breaks through the border between the official checkpoints where the president should have been, he said.

From El Paso, Biden traveled south to Mexico City, where he and the leaders of Mexico and Canada will host a summit of North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday. Immigration is on the agenda.

The situation on the border with Mexico is the only conflict that really threatens the United States. Such a statement was made on Sunday, January 8, by TV presenter Tucker Carlson and former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Douglas McGregor.

The new Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, on January 7 announced the priorities of the work of the House of Representatives of the Congress, without mentioning the support of Ukraine. At the same time, he called countering the illegal flow of migrants across the border with Mexico one of the main priorities.