Michelle Obama does not intend to campaign for Joe Bidenbecause she is angry with the president and his family because of their treatment of a friend of hers, Kathleen Buhule, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. This was revealed by Axios, on the same day that Biden’s disappointing, and worrying, performance in the debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta, forcefully relaunched the hypothesis of a Plan B by the Democrats for the race for the White House that could include, according to rumors always denied by the interested party, also the former first lady.

According to the usually well-informed site, Barack Obama’s wife has long since the 2020 campaign distanced herself from the Bidensaccused of having “exiled” her friend Buhule, who was married to Hunter from 1993 until 2015. The separation – followed by divorce in 2018 after a two-year legal battle – occurred due to infidelity and relationship problems alcohol and drugs of the president’s son who in recent weeks was convicted of having illegally purchased a weapon while hiding the fact that he was a drug addict.

Michele Obama became friends with Buhule during her years in the White House. In recent months, Barack Obama has participated in fundraising events and videos in favor of Biden, but never with his wife at his side. Four years ago and this year, Michelle instead committed herself to the bipartisan campaign to push people to vote.

The White House says there is no animosity between the Bidens and the Obamas, who, after eight years together in the White House when Joe was Barack’s vice president, are like relatives. “Anyone who makes such statements does not know the true situation,” a spokesperson said, recalling that Jill Biden recently attended the funeral of Michelle’s mother, Marian Robinson. And that Barack Obama gave a speech at the funeral of Biden’s son, Beau, in 2015.