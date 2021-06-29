In a letter sent by Joe Biden to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he added that “the facilities targeted in Syria and Iraq were used by Iranian-backed militias to launch a series of air attacks against US forces personnel and facilities in Iraq.”

He pointed to the escalation of attacks by these militias in recent months, as they included attacks on Balad Air Base on April 4, April 18 and May 3, 2021, the Baghdad Center for Diplomatic Support near Baghdad International Airport on May 2, 2021, and Al-Assad Air Base on May 4 and 24, 2021.

Recent drone attacks have also targeted US facilities in Erbil on April 14, 2021, Al Asad Air Base on May 8, 2021, Bashur Air Base on May 10, 2021, and US facilities near Baghdad International Airport on June 9, 2021.

Biden added in his message that this led to “injury and threat to the lives of members of the United States and coalition forces.”

He indicated that he directed the implementation of this military action, “in accordance with his responsibility to protect the citizens of the United States at home and abroad, in furtherance of the national security of the United States and foreign policy interests, and in accordance with his constitutional authority to manage the foreign relations of the United States, and also in his capacity as the Commander in Chief and Chief Executive Officer.” .

He also stressed that the United States, “has taken this necessary and proportionate measure in accordance with international law and its right to self-defense as stated in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.”

The US President stressed that his country “is ready to take further measures, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks.”

Biden concluded his letter by saying that he “presented it as part of his administration’s efforts to keep Congress fully informed, consistent with War Powers Resolution under Public Law 93-148,” adding that additional information was provided in a classified appendix.

In turn, the White House had announced that it had informed some members of Congress before carrying out air strikes in Syria and Iraq, stressing that it was “in close contact” with its partners in the region.

Although Democrats in both houses supported the US president’s decision, some of them demanded a briefing to Congress, as is the case for Connecticut state representative Chris Murphy, who said he understood the motives of the US administration in order to protect US forces, “but the frequency and frequency of attacks reflects a pattern of combat operations that need approval. Congress”.