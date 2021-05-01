US President Joe Biden decided to impose restrictions on travelers from India due to the growing outbreak of Covid-19 in this country.

The White House said that “as per the advice of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the administration will impose restrictions on flights from India.”

He added that this decision will take effect on May 4, without additional details.

The US Presidency clarified that these restrictions will not apply to students who will travel to the United States to join their classes next fall, noting that India ranks second in the list of countries with the largest number of students in the United States.

Other countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from India. In France, they are subject to a mandatory quarantine for ten days after their arrival, while Belgium decided on Tuesday to prevent them from entering.