US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions against Russia. The corresponding statement was published on website White House.

The administration of the American leader said that the United States is striving for stable and predictable relations with Russia and does not consider it right to “follow a negative trajectory.” “Nevertheless, we also made it clear that we would defend our national interests and rebuff the actions of the Russian government, which are aimed at harming our country,” the statement said.

The White House stressed that Biden’s new decree is intended to make it clear to Russia that it will incur “strategic and economic costs if it continues or increases its destabilizing actions in the international arena.”

The US plans to introduce new sanctions against Russia became known the day before. Earlier, the Kremlin said that likely new US sanctions would not facilitate the meeting between the two leaders, previously proposed by Biden. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, also noted that if the United States introduced new anti-Russian sanctions, this would not be in line with Biden’s words about the need to build stable relations.