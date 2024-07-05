The televised debate with Donald Trump was a “bad episode”. As Joe Biden has liquidated the his Atlanta debacle in the duel with the former presidentin a preview of the long-awaited interview with George Stephanopoulos, which will be aired soon on ABCBiden’s response was to a question about whether, in fact, his poor performance was just an “episode” or the result of a “medical condition.”

Biden-Trump, the moments when Biden gets into trouble during the TV debate on CNN



The President also said that not having reviewed a recording of his performance. “I don’t think I did, no,” he replied. The full interview will air at 8 p.m. (2 a.m. Saturday in Italy).

“The responsibility for how the debate went is mine alone, not others’,” he added. The American president explained that despite having returned 11 days ago from his trips to Europe he was unable to recover for the debate because he had fallen ill with a “bad cold”. I felt terrible,” he explained. “They did some tests to see if I had any infections but it was just a bad cold.”