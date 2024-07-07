Joe Biden, this Sunday at a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Nathan Howard (REUTERS)

Ignoring calls from half a dozen Democratic congressmen for him to resign, President Joe Biden has stepped up his campaign this Sunday with two events in a key state, Pennsylvania: a religious service in an African-American church and a meeting with union leaders. On the way to the second event, he made a brief stop at a campaign office in Philadelphia, where he entered to the sounds of a Bon Jovi song and greeted about fifty collaborators. As if the crisis of confidence that has opened up in the party less than four months before the elections due to his disappointing performance in the debate against Donald Trump had nothing to do with him, the 81-year-old president has redoubled his campaign activity, although this does not manage to clear up the doubts or the conciliabules of his fellow members to debate his suitability: at least four representatives have stated this Sunday that he should withdraw.

At the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in Philadelphia, Biden addressed the 300 faithful with a written speech, during which he held onto the lectern several times. After finishing, he mingled with the attendees, took photos with them and held children in his arms. “I’m glad to be home,” said the Democrat, referring to the state he has always considered his own. “Black history is American history,” he stressed, seeking the African-American vote, a community inclined to the Democrats. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and, honestly, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of America, if we stay together. We have to bring dignity and hope back to America.”

The bishop who led the service gave a nod to the president’s travails, saying that God changed his schedule to attend church “because he knew President Biden needs some love.” The congregation rose to its feet, applauded and cheered. There were also references to the doubts raised by his age: “Bishop Morris [uno de los presentes] “He is 91 years old, and you are only in your eighties…” the pastor joked during his sermon. The service was broadcast live on the Internet.

In the afternoon, after a brief stop at the campaign office in Roxborough, a suburb of Philadelphia, the president met with a group of union members and local Democrats in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania, perhaps the most crucial of the seven swing states and where polls confirm his disadvantage with respect to Trump. Among the few encouraging news reaching the Democratic campaign is a Bloomberg poll published on Saturday, which gives the Democrat a slight advantage in Michigan and Wisconsin. The two candidates are tied in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, the rest of the swing states. In Harrisburg, where he flew from Philadelphia, Biden introduced himself as “the husband of Jill, a girl from Philadelphia.” With his aviator glasses — the event took place outdoors — and without notes or a teleprompter to read, the Democrat insisted on his well-known support for unions. “I’m not going to apologize for it: I’m the most pro-union president in the history of the United States. Unions build the middle class. “Corporate profits have doubled and we have to do something about it,” he said, amid cries of “yes we can” in Spanish and “four more years.”

The crisis of confidence about his suitability as a candidate for re-election is deepening, as is the division within his party, the more he insists that he will continue to fight, despite his disturbing performance in the debate with Republican Donald Trump, full of hesitations and errors. This Sunday, a member of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) urged Biden to step aside, joining the five congressmen – the last one on Saturday – from a caucus of 213, in favor of his leaving. The DNC has firmly supported Biden since the debate, so any dissenting opinion is a warning sign.

Undaunted by his own supporters, Biden has dismissed calls for him to resign as nonsense and on Friday declared twice that he has no intention of doing so. On Saturday, in a phone call with his national campaign officials, he promised to spend more time speaking directly to voters. That is why he has hit the road again, after declaring days ago that his doctors recommend he get more sleep and rest. But other party representatives, such as Senator Chris Murphy, in statements to CNN, encourage him to do more “and with the clock ticking.” Representative Adam Schiff said on NBC that Biden must act quickly to dispel the concerns raised by his failure in the debate, pointing to the possibility that he could be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. “I think that Biden will be able to do more and that he … [Harris] He could very well win in a landslide, but before he makes a decision about who else it might be, what the president needs to do is make a decision about himself,” Schiff said.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Sense of urgency

The sense of urgency hovering over the Democratic ranks, which have gone from the panic of the hours following the debate to pure vertigo in the face of the unpredictability of the campaign, is also reflected in the virtual meeting that the House of Representatives minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has called this Sunday with the main Democrats in the House to discuss Biden’s candidacy; four of them have expressed themselves privately on the convenience of his withdrawal. But the protagonist already warned on Friday, in an interview on ABC, that only the “Lord Almighty” could persuade him to leave, ruling out the possibility that the party leaders could join forces to convince him otherwise. Since June 27, the date of the debate, Biden has been immersed in the protective bubble of his wife, Jill, and his son Hunter Biden; installed in a denialism that only saves his willful character and his defiance of criticism and bad forecasts.

Everyone is expecting news on Monday, when Congress resumes its activity after the July 4 holiday break. A source close to the main Democratic donors, quoted anonymously on Sunday by The Washington Postestimates that “for every 10 people who think he should go, only one thinks he should stay.” Doubts even extend to those who have publicly rallied around Biden, but privately admit to being at a dead end.