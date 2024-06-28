Joe Biden is ready to stand up. Before a dedicated public, the president of the United States has shown himself determined to continue running for re-election despite calls for him to reconsider after his disastrous performance in Thursday’s debate against Republican Donald Trump. Biden reappeared this Friday at a rally in Raleigh (North Carolina), a state where he lost against Trump in 2020, but not by an excessive margin. “I’m here because I want to win the elections in November and if we win in North Carolina we win the elections,” he said, trying to adopt an energetic tone. “I know that I am not a young man, to state the obvious,” he admitted. “I don’t speak as fluently as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I know: I know how to tell the truth, I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.”

“It is difficult to debate with a liar,” he had justified himself the day before. More than his problems in refuting Trump’s lies, who emerged victorious from the debate with his apocalyptic and demagogic messages, his problem was that he foundered in a wave of lapses, hesitations and incomplete sentences. He coughed frequently, his voice was hoarse and he could not shake off a certain hoarseness throughout the debate, apparently due to a cold. This Friday he appeared in apparently better shape, although still with a bit of a cough.

Amid shouts of “four more years” from his supporters and reading the speech on screen, he harshly attacked Trump. He said that Trump “broke the record for lies in a debate” and repeated that his rival, as he told him to his face on Thursday, has “the morals of a stray cat.”

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this Friday at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. Evan Vucci (AP/LaPresse)

“Lock him up”

The public was dedicated. “The only convicted criminal on stage yesterday was Donald Trump,” he added, while attendees shouted: “Lock him up!”, a rallying cry of Trumpists when they asked that Hillary Clinton be put in prison.

Biden has returned to presenting his predecessor as a threat to democracy, the economy and the future of the country, some of his usual arguments. His intervention was short and direct, much more effective than his performance in Thursday’s debate. “The choice in this election is simple: Donald Trump will destroy our democracy. I will defend it,” he said.

First Lady Jill Biden, who some are calling on to convince her husband to throw in the towel, also attended the rally, wearing a black dress with the words “Vote” repeated in white letters. She said that “right now” she is the most appropriate person for the job. “What you saw yesterday in the debate is his integrity and character. He told the truth, while Trump told lie after lie after lie,” she said minutes before the president appeared on stage.

Biden’s campaign billed the Raleigh event as the biggest rally of his re-election bid in the state Trump won by the narrowest margin in 2020. He will then travel to New York for a weekend of fundraising. funds your campaign needs now more than ever.

Biden’s campaign announced it raised $14 million (€13 million) on the day of the debate and the morning after, while Trump’s campaign said it raised more than $8 million from the start of the debate until the end of the night.

