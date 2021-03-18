US President Joe Biden ignored the question of whether he agreed to a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It is reported by RIA News…

After the end of Biden’s speech on the fight against the spread of coronavirus, one of the journalists shouted a question about the proposal of the Russian president. The head of the United States did not answer and hastened to leave the podium, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier, the White House responded to President Putin’s proposal to hold a live conversation with the American leader. Psaki said that Biden has already spoken to Putin and will be too busy on Friday to continue the dialogue live.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.

Commenting on the words of the American leader, Putin said that he would like to have an open conversation with Biden on the air. The Russian president explained that he could discuss strategic stability, the coronavirus pandemic and regional conflicts with his American counterpart. Putin added that he is going to the taiga this weekend, so he is ready to hold talks with American leader Joe Biden either on Friday or after his trip.