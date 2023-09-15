Joe Biden ignored journalists’ questions about new accusations against his son

US President Joe Biden ignored reporters’ questions about his son Hunter, who had previously been charged with new charges. This is reported by RIA News.

The American leader’s speech on economic problems in the country took place in Maryland. After the politician’s speech, one of the journalists asked: “Mr. President, what is your reaction to the charges against Hunter?”

In response, Biden smiled, but ignored the question and turned his attention to another of the interlocutors standing nearby.

Previously, prosecutors and agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the investigation into the case of Hunter Biden became targets of threats and harassment from the American public, whose representatives believe that they were not tough enough on the son of the President of the United States.