Today, Friday, US President Joe Biden promised to move “quickly” to pass his huge package in Congress to help Americans overcome the consequences and effects of the emerging corona virus pandemic.

He said that the plan will be approved even if it is done without the support of the Republicans, pointing out that many Americans are approaching the “breaking point.”

Biden stressed, in a speech from the White House, “I see tremendous pain in this country, many people without work, and many people are hungry.”

“I think the American people are now looking to their government for help … so, I will act and I will act quickly,” he added.

Biden indicated that he would like bipartisan support for the $ 1.9 trillion package that will finance the nationwide launch of stalled coronavirus vaccines and provide economic support to Americans, including $ 1,400 checks.

But the Democratic president stressed that his priority is saving the country where “(many) are reaching a breaking point.”

“I would like to do it with the support of the Republicans … but they do not want to go so far as I see it necessary,” he said.

“We can alleviate the suffering of this country. I really think real help is on the track,” he said.