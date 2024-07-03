USA, Biden returns to TV and makes another mistake. The excuse about the flop against Trump doesn’t hold up

Joe Biden tries to keep his seat, but the excuse found about the flop in the televised debate against Trump in view of the presidential elections in November risks revealing itself as yet another own goal. The number one of the White House returns to TV and explains the reasons for the poor performance made worldwide. The poor performance, Biden claims, it would be due to tiredness caused by the trips to France and Italy. Indicating how “not smart” having “been around the world several times” before the confrontation, and that the same tiredness had led him to “fall asleep on stage” during a meeting with Democratic donors. “It’s not an excuse – Biden added – but an explanation”. Meanwhile, the White House has made it known that Biden does not suffer from Alzheimer’s or senile dementiaA spokeswoman said this during a press briefing.

In response to a specific question from journalists, the spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre he answered: “No“. Reporters returned several times to the US president’s televised debate with challenger Donald Trump and the spokeswoman reiterated that “We all have a bad night or bad moments“, “that was a bad night.” The spokeswoman recalled that the same Obama he admitted to having made mistakes in televised debates. But Biden’s decision is to move forwardhe added.

But now also on the front of Democratsand this time at an official level, appeals are starting to arrive Biden to convince him to withdraw. Even Julián Castroformer Secretary of Housing in the Obama administration and former presidential candidate who challenged Joe Biden in 2020, said that the American president should abandon the race, indicating his vice president Kamala Harris as a potential replacement at the top of the Democratic ticket. “I think that the Democrats they would do well to find a different candidate“, Castro said.