USA 2024, Biden: “I left to defend democracy: I must unite my party”

“It has become clear to me in recent weeks that I need to unite my party.” The American president Joe Bidenin a rare speech for him from the Oval Office of the Bank House, last night publicly addressed the big issue of the moment in the race for the US presidency, his withdrawal in favor of Kamala Harris in the ranks of the Democrats, which occurred due to the sharp decline in surveys against Donald Trump and also for the health problems that have emerged in recent weeks, among Covid and amnesia. And he admitted that it was time to “Pass the witness” to a new generation. Biden remembered his successes, which he listed in detail, and which according to him “they deserved a second term“, he added that “nothing can stand in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition.” “The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title”Biden said.

“I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you. It’s about your families. It’s about ‘We the People.'” With less than six months to go in his presidency, Biden used the prime-time address to defend his record, define his legacy and outline his vision for the remainder of his term. He repeatedly called on Americans to take up the mantle of safeguarding the nation’s principles, saying that as he prepared to step down from public life, he was passing the torch “to the American people to choose the course of America’s future.” But now, he concluded, “after years of experience there is also a time and a place for new voices, fresh, younger voices. Kamala Harris is savvy, tough and capableand”. That time and place is “now”.

