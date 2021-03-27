US President Joe Biden said that he has “theories” about the origin of the emerging corona virus pandemic, but he will wait for scientists’ opinion on this topic.

The US President added, in response to a question from journalists if he had such theories: “I have theories, but I am not a scientist. I will wait until the scientific community makes its judgment on that.”

Before that, Robert Redfield, the former head of the American Medical Supervisory Authority (CDC), said that the Corona virus, according to his belief, appeared in a Chinese laboratory, and began to spread in September or October 2019 in Wuhan.

Earlier, the American authorities said that they are studying proposals that confirm the emergence of the new Corona virus in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and they intend to prove this statement.

For their part, the Chinese authorities have affirmed many times that they adhere from the beginning to an open and responsible attitude regarding the publication of data on the epidemic of Coronavirus infection.